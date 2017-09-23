Submit Post Advertise

Business In Lagos: 112 Guests Evicted From Best Western Hotel By Police As AMCON Take Over Assets

Sep 23, 2017

    Over a hundred guest were reportedly evicted from the Best Western Hotel in Ikeja Lagos as AMCON, supported by heavily armed mobile policemen, took over the hotel.

    The Sun Newspaper reports that the incident, which is likely to cost over 400 jobs, started at about 4 am, about 112 local and foreign guest were driven out of the hotel.

