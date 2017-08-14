Submit Post Advertise

Metro In Lagos: Man Murdered By Mob Over N45K Smartphone In Mushin

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by siteadmin, Aug 14, 2017 at 8:20 AM. Views count: 68

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    A middle aged man has been murdered by a mob in Mushin, Lagos after he was accused of stealing a galaxy phone from a property by a tenant. His pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears as he was beaten and set ablaze by the mob.

    Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Isiaka Kolawole, who is being interrogated at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department. SCIID, Yaba.

    He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was accused of stealing a galaxy phone from a house, in Mushin. An angry mob lynched him.”

    colawole-1.jpg
     
    siteadmin, Aug 14, 2017 at 8:20 AM
    #1



    Comments