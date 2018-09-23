Metro In Lagos: School principal who suspended 5 girls for wearing hijab posted to another school – pulse.ng

#1
Lagos State Government says Mrs Shadare has been posted to another school following the hijab row.

Barely a week after the Principal of Isolo High School, Mrs J. O. Shadare reportedly suspended five students for wearing Hijab, Lagos State Government has transferred …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2NANGI8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top