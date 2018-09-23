Lagos State Government says Mrs Shadare has been posted to another school following the hijab row.
Barely a week after the Principal of Isolo High School, Mrs J. O. Shadare reportedly suspended five students for wearing Hijab, Lagos State Government has transferred …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2NANGI8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Barely a week after the Principal of Isolo High School, Mrs J. O. Shadare reportedly suspended five students for wearing Hijab, Lagos State Government has transferred …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2NANGI8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]