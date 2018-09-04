Mr Isreal Adeshola, President of the association, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.
More than 4,000 members of the Bus Conductor Association of Nigeria (BCAN) have registered with Lagos State Drivers Institute …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MPhpwL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
More than 4,000 members of the Bus Conductor Association of Nigeria (BCAN) have registered with Lagos State Drivers Institute …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MPhpwL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]