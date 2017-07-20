A man operating an illegal clinic in Nasarawa state has been arrested by the police for operating a fake clinic on July 17. According to reports, 30 year-old Jonathan Ibrahim hails from Iwashi village in Doma Local Government Area of the state. He was arrested following complaint about his activities from members of the public. Last year, he was said to have transfused contaminated blood to a 6-year-old boy. The parents of the boy recently discovered that he had been infected with the virus. Tests carried out on the lad in Lafia following frequent illness showed that he was HIV positive. Nasarawa state NSCDC commandant, Mr Lawan Bashir-Kano said Ibrahim has confessed to running an illegal clinic and transfusing unscreened blood to the patient in question at his facility last year. He added that NSCDC in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health, as well as the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria in the state would ensure that Ibrahim was prosecuted.