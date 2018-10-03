Metro In Nigeria: 50% of women are living with breast cancer – CMD – pulse.ng

#1
Jide made this revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

Dr Jide Owolana, the Chief Medical Director, Living Standard Hospital, Benin, says about 50 per cent of Nigerian women are living with unknown breast …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2O4hzAK


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top