The United States is batting a scarcity of petrol following the devastation of Texas and its environs by hurricane Harvey. According to reports, the tropical storm and the flood it brought to the area disrupted production on the Gulf Coast. Retail U.S. gasoline prices rose 2.8 percent from Friday to Saturday as refineries warned customers about the fuel-supply shortage. They were at $2.59 a gallon, according to motorists advocacy group AAA. It represents a 16.7 percent rise in the average price from a year ago. Prices have risen more than 17.5 cents since Aug. 23, before the storm began.