Statistics from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS, showed that Nigerians abandoned 10 million bank accounts in 2018 as a result of economic hardship caused by sluggish economic growth, rising job losses and reduction in purchasing power occasioned by double digit inflation.
This means that in just one year, no …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Tvhbdt
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This means that in just one year, no …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Tvhbdt
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]