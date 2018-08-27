Big U.S. technology companies are involved in the construction of one of the most intrusive citizen surveillance programs in history, HuffingtonPost notes in a new report.
From the story: For the past nine years, India has been building the world’s biggest biometric database by collecting the fingerprints, iris scans …
Read more via Slashdot – https://ift.tt/2oaNQa7
Get more World News
From the story: For the past nine years, India has been building the world’s biggest biometric database by collecting the fingerprints, iris scans …
Read more via Slashdot – https://ift.tt/2oaNQa7
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]