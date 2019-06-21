advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has denied ownership of a company-branded truck that was recently seized by the authorities for illegally transporting about 1,500 wraps of cannabis.

The Mitsubishi Canter Indomie branded truck was reportedly impounded by the Seme Customs command for the …

