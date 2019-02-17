Business INEC’s shift of the 2019 elections may have cost Nigerians over N500 billion – Nairametrics

#1
Kelechi and Ifeoma had fixed their wedding for Saturday, February 23, 2019, six months ago. They had toiled all through last year to raise the wedding expenses.

A hall has been paid for, and wedding invites printed. The intending couple has however been at their wit’s end, since today’s …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2S7dNnl

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top