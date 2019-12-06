The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 25 for the conduct of 28 court-ordered state, federal constituency and senatorial elections across 12 states of the federation.
Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education who disclosed this at the commission’s 51st regular meeting …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qmC694
Get More Nigeria Political News
Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education who disclosed this at the commission’s 51st regular meeting …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qmC694
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[9]