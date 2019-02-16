INEC announces the postponement of Nigeria’s 2019 general elections – here are the economic implications – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at four economic implications of the postponement of the 2019 general elections. Nigeria’s electoral umpire reschedules Saturday’s general election citing difficulties in transporting electoral materials. The new dates are February 23 for presidential and national assembly elections, and March 9 2019 …




reaD MORE
Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top