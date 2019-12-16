The All Progressives Congress (APC) may not field a candidate for the January 25, 2020 senatorial rerun in Akwa Ibom State, ordered by the Court of Appeal, THISDAY learnt at the weekend.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2tmvPLT
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2tmvPLT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]