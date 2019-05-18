Politics INEC asks court to dismiss Governor Okorocha’s suit on senatorial election – TODAY.NG

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss the suit filed by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, challenging the commission’s refusal to issue him a certificate of return.

Okorocha is in court asking for an order, compelling the commission to …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2VLAlAJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top