Members of the National Assembly have called on the leadership of both chambers to extend their resumption from September 25 to the second week of October.
A cross section of the federal lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH on the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Me3PgZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
A cross section of the federal lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH on the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Me3PgZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]