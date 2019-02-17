Politics INEC Chairman Admits Commission Contractor Is An APC Senatorial Candidate – Nairaland

#1
INEC chairman admits commission contractor is APC senatorial candidate
•Says process not compromised National chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday admitted that candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Musa, …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SWItwc
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[113]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top