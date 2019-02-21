Politics INEC chairman: We’ll give automatic employment to corps members who do well on election duty – TheCable

#1
Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised automatic employment for corps members who do well on election duty. Speaking at the daily briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the INEC chairman said the commission will definitely reward excellence in the conduct of this year’s …




Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2GUwfOf
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top