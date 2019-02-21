Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised automatic employment for corps members who do well on election duty. Speaking at the daily briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the INEC chairman said the commission will definitely reward excellence in the conduct of this year’s …
