Metro INEC Confirms Shooting Of Its Officer In Benue – Naijaloaded

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has confirmed the shooting of one of it’s officials in Benue state.

According to the electoral body, Mrs C.D Tuluen, the collation officer for Gboko Local government area of the state, was shot on her …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TZGrgl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top