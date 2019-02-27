Featured Thread #1
Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent president, has been declared winner of the 2019 presidential election. The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu who is also the Returning Officer for the presidential poll, Professor Mahmood Yakubu …
