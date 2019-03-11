The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared March 9 Governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive.
It said the decision was because 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference. The State’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the declaration on …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2SW7ROw
Get More Nigeria Political News
It said the decision was because 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference. The State’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the declaration on …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2SW7ROw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]