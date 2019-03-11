Politics INEC declares Sokoto governorship election inconclusive – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared March 9 Governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive.

It said the decision was because 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference. The State’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the declaration on …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2SW7ROw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[106]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top