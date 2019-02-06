Metro INEC Designates 8 Camps as Voting Centres for 400,000 IDPs in Borno – Thisdaylive

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commision ( INEC ) has designated eight camps as voting centres for over 400,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

The camps will represent each of the eight local governments, where elections may …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2SCtwPW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top