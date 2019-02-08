Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of permanent voters cards (PVC) by three days.
The collection of PVCs was scheduled to end on Friday, February 8. The agency has now extended it to Monday, February 11.
The chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, said the decision was as a result of complaints received by the agency.
