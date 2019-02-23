Politics INEC extends voting time for polling units with challenges – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission has ordered the extension of voting time for some polling units which experienced delay due to technical challenges and complaints, including malfunctioning of card readers.

The commission expressed confidence that most of these cases will be rectified. INEC Commissioner and …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2TcJjVI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top