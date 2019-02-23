The Independent National Electoral Commission has ordered the extension of voting time for some polling units which experienced delay due to technical challenges and complaints, including malfunctioning of card readers.
The commission expressed confidence that most of these cases will be rectified. INEC Commissioner and …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2TcJjVI
Get More Nigeria Political News
The commission expressed confidence that most of these cases will be rectified. INEC Commissioner and …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2TcJjVI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]