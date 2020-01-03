The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC today announced the dates for the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.
Professor Mahmood Yakub, Chairman, INEC said at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja that the Edo governorship election will hold on September 19, while that of …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ve7Cbi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Professor Mahmood Yakub, Chairman, INEC said at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja that the Edo governorship election will hold on September 19, while that of …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ve7Cbi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]