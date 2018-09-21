Politics INEC Implores EFCC to Monitor Campaign Finances, Candidates – Thisdaylive

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has implored the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor campaign finances of political parties and their candidates ahead of the 2019 elections.

The electoral body also said it is collaborating with the anti-graft …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2NZ5PPi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top