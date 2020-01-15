Politics INEC Issues Hope Uzodinma Certificate Of Return (Picture) – Naijaloaded

National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu presents the Certificate of Return to the New Governor-Elect of Imo State, Mr Hope Uzodinma, following the Supreme Court Judgment of 14th January 2020. ....

hope.JPG

