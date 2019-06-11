The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to ex-Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha. A Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday directed the commission to issue the former governor the certificate.
The commission obeyed the directive after its management meeting on Tuesday. …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2KaF49a
Get More Nigeria Political News
The commission obeyed the directive after its management meeting on Tuesday. …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2KaF49a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[113]