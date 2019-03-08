The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has effectively tackled all challenges of logistics experienced during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security held on Thursday at the …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2TERhag
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security held on Thursday at the …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2TERhag
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]