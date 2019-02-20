Some of the sensitive election materials meant for the Saturday elections in Kebbi State were “mistakenly” taken to Kaduna State and those meant for Katsina were brought to Kebbi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi State, Ahmad Mahmud has said.
The REC, during his interactions with journalists after …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2tsEr0b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The REC, during his interactions with journalists after …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2tsEr0b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]