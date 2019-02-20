Metro INEC Mistakenly Took Kebbi’s Electoral Materials To Kaduna – REC – Nairaland

#1
Some of the sensitive election materials meant for the Saturday elections in Kebbi State were “mistakenly” taken to Kaduna State and those meant for Katsina were brought to Kebbi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi State, Ahmad Mahmud has said.

The REC, during his interactions with journalists after …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2tsEr0b

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top