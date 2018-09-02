Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics INEC Officials Took Money For PVC Registration – Oyo Voters – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission in some council areas within the Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State have been accused of requesting money to register voters on Friday, when the voter registration was concluded.

Some prospective voters, who called Punch correspondent from Ido council …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2wAltpJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top