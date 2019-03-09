Metro INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the House of Assembly Election for the Nasarawa/Binyeri State Constituency of Adamawa.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Kashim Gaidam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday, in Yola. Gaidam said the postponement became …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CaefMI

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top