Politics INEC Presents Certificate of Return To Mattawalle As Zamfara State Governor-Elect – Sahara Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to the Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Mattawale as Governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The National Commissioner, Amina Zakari made the presentation in Abuja on Monday during the formal presentation of the certificates to all …



