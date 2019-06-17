The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised automatic employment to corps members who performed exceptionally well as ad hoc staff during the 2019 General Elections.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the promise on Monday in Abuja at the presentation of kits with laptops and phones …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2XjrfLJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the promise on Monday in Abuja at the presentation of kits with laptops and phones …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2XjrfLJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]