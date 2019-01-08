Metro INEC raises alarm over new vote buying method, abolishes incident form – TODAY.NG

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday raised the alarm over a new method of vote buying being devised to undermine the voting process.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja at the presentation of the Voter Register for the 2019 general election to political parties. …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2FhV6La

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top