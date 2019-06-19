Politics INEC Received N1.47 Billion For Servers Ahead Of 2019 Election – Premium Times

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received N1.47 billion to replace and maintain computer servers for use during the 2019 general elections, PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed.

It is not clear though how the servers, which store computer data, were used during the polls. But the finding raises fresh concerns over the commission’s recent claim it had no server for the elections.


