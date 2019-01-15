The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the general elections.
The 33 pages document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said Smart Card Readers (SCRs) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be used …
