Politics INEC Releases Number Of Registered Voters Ahead Of November Election – Naijaloaded

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has displayed voters register, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

INEC, while disclosing this, said a total of 867,088 registered voters will cast their ballots during the governorship poll....

