The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 30, as the date for the conduct of the supplementary election in the Kogi west senatorial district.
The electoral commission in a statement on Twitter said it arrived at the decision after a meeting it held on Thursday, 21 …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2XAzfFM
Get More Nigeria Political News
The electoral commission in a statement on Twitter said it arrived at the decision after a meeting it held on Thursday, 21 …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2XAzfFM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 51.6 KB Views: 1