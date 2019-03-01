The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 9 to conduct supplementary presidential election in areas where the poll was cancelled last Saturday. Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner for information and voter education, said the supplementary polls will be conducted alongside the governorship and state houses of assembly …
