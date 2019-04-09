The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 2, 2019, to conduct governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.
INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information, Mr Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Tuesday....
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2uW5i5J
Get More Nigeria Political News
INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information, Mr Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Tuesday....
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2uW5i5J
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]