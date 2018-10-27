Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday that the commission is limited in its powers to verify the certificates and other particulars submitted to it by candidates of the various political parties vying for positions it the 2019 general elections......
