Politics INEC Will Accept APC Candidates In Zamfara – Gov Yari Insists – OluFamous.Com

#1
Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state said from the information he received, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accepted the list of APC candidates from Zamfara state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Yari claimed that the electoral body has complied with the state’s High Court order …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2SiOvqC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top