Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state said from the information he received, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accepted the list of APC candidates from Zamfara state.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Yari claimed that the electoral body has complied with the state’s High Court order …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2SiOvqC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Yari claimed that the electoral body has complied with the state’s High Court order …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2SiOvqC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]