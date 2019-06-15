Typhoid fever, also known simply as typhoid, is a bacterial infection due to specific type of Salmonella that causes symptoms. Symptoms may vary from mild to severe, and usually begin 6 to 30 days after exposure.
This is commonly accompanied by weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, headaches, and …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper http://bit.ly/2FbQK7i
This is commonly accompanied by weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, headaches, and …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper http://bit.ly/2FbQK7i
Last edited by a moderator:[48]