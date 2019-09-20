The consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose to 11.61% in October, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.
This is an increase of 0.36 percentage points compared to 11.24% recorded in September.
This was the exact inflation rate recorded in May 2018 when the country was recovering from the recession and high inflation rate
