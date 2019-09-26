The consumer price index, which measures inflation, stood at 11.98% in December 2019.
This is 0.13 percentage points higher than the 11.85% recorded in November.
This is the highest point the index has reached in 19 months.
“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.85 percent in December 2019, this is 0.17
percentage points lower than the rate recorded in November 2019 (1.02%),” the report, which was released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, read
