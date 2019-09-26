This is 0.13 percentage points higher than the 11.85% recorded in November.This is the highest point the index has reached in 19 months.“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.85 percent in December 2019, this is 0.17percentage points lower than the rate recorded in November 2019 (1.02%),” the report, which was released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, read