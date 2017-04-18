Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Samod Biobaku, Oct 3, 2014.

  1. Samod Biobaku

    Samod Biobaku Member

    Ini Edo, pretty Nollywood actress and brand ambassador has admitted that she officially asked her husband, Philip Ehiagwina for a divorce but in response to allegations of infidelity that have hounded her marriage, she added that her husband remains the only man she has ever had sex with since she married him.

    The actress recently took to her Twitter account to share facts about her marriage with fans.

    "I asked for a divorce from my ex husband because of lots of irreconcilable differences. I never cheated on my husband... This is a conscious and malicious attempt at tarnishing my image. The whole saga is familiar. let's not forget the past. Thanks and God bless.

    Do you think Ini Edo ever cheated on her husband?

    Comments

