Sports Injury forces Serena Williams to retire from Rogers Cup final leaving Bianca Andreescu becomes the 1st Canadian to win the tournament since 1969 - LIB

Serena Williams was forced to retire after four games during the Rogers Cup final because of back injury leaving her still seeking her first title since becoming a mother.

After four games in the final against Bianca Andreescu, Williams retired, handing the title to Andreescu, the 19-year-old of Canadian …

