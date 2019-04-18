Business Innoson Delivers 77 New Vehicles To FRSC (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
The government has procured 77 new vehicles for FRSC Operations and this supply comes from Innoson Motors.

They are 74 units of Innoson IVM 4×2 Double Cabin Pick-Ups and three ambulances. Speaking on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the vehicles in Abuja, the Secretary to …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2UpthUY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top