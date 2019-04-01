Innoson Nigeria Ltd. has denied the claim by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) that the recent court judgement obtained by the motor company was against the Nigerian Customs Service, not the bank.
Following reports in some sections of the media last Friday that Innoson Nigeria Ltd. had …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2WByI4C
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Following reports in some sections of the media last Friday that Innoson Nigeria Ltd. had …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2WByI4C
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]